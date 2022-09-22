Red potatoes sold in Kansas stores are being recalled on Thursday following an alert from the Food and Drug Administration.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product containing red potatoes is being recalled due to undeclared egg allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recalled product is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce that comes in a clear overwrap tray in a cardboard sleeve. Consumers who purchased this product are urged to destroy and dispose of the recalled product. Those with questions may contract World Variety Produce, Inc. for more information at 1-800-588-0151.

This product was sold in Kansas stores in the produce department, according to the FDA. It was also sold in stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Below are photos of the product being recalled: