POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 67-year-old Pottawatomie man was seriously injured after being thrown from his motorcycle on Kansas Highway 16 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The 67 year old was driving westbound on Highway 16 when, according to the KHP, he crossed the center and hit a guardrail. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP report

The man was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson. According to the KHP, the man was taken to Stormont Vail for treatment.