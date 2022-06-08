TOPEKA (KSNT) – Damage caused by Tuesday night’s storm have largely been repaired according to Evergy.

In an announcement made on Facebook, Evergy reported that by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, around 80% of the 80,000 impacted homes have had their power restored. However, repair work is expected to continue into Thursday as Evergy calls in support to help with the effort to fix power lines in the Kansas City metro area.

As a safety precaution, Evergy is encouraging people to assume that all downed power lines are live. Tree limbs that have fallen near downed power lines may also carry an electric current. Stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines and tree limbs to avoid being electrocuted.

To report an outage online, click here or call 1-888-LIGHT KC.