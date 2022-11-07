Now may be the time to buy lottery tickets as the Powerball Jackpot has now reached $1.9 billion.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Powerball Jackpot has climbed to a new record for the largest national lottery jackpot.

The Kansas Lottery reports that the Powerball has reached $1.9 billion with an estimated cash option of $929.1 million, making it the largest national lottery jackpot on record. The next Powerball drawing is Nov. 7 with cutoff for entry at 8:59 p.m. CT.

The Kansas Lottery said that it has been 41 consecutive drawings since Powerball was last hit, which ties the record in the game for the longest roll. The jackpot was last hit in Pennsylvania in August 2022. Tickets start at just $2 and can be purchased at any Kansas Lottery retailer.

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle still has the best odds for someone to win a million, according to the Kansas Lottery. The second Early Bird drawing was held on Nov. 6. A winner in South Central Kansas took home $30,000.

Kansas players can submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes, according to the Kansas Lottery.