The Kansas Lottery has released an update on the Powerball Jackpot and the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday night’s drawing with a cash option of $782.4 million, according to the Kansas Lottery.

This latest announcement from the Kansas Lottery marks a new record-breaking jackpot for Powerball: it is the largest jackpot in U.S. history. This Saturday will mark 40 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, making it the second longest streak in the game’s history, according to the Kansas Lottery. If no winner for the jackpot is declared on Saturday, then it will tie the previous record of 41 consecutive draws without a winner that was set in 2021.

Kansas has seen some big winners for the current Powerball run, including a $100,000 winner and two $50,000 winners in Wednesday night’s drawing earlier this week. Powerball tickets start at just $2 and players can add the Power Player Multiplier to their ticket for an extra $1 per play.

Kansans can also play the Holiday Millionaire Raffle this weekend. Less than 40,000 tickets remain in the game, meaning over 110,000 tickets have already been sold.