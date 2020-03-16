Pregnant 22-year-old woman shot in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police said a 22-year-old pregnant woman was shot on Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Minnesota.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the baby wasn’t injured, according to police.

The victim and four others were inside a home when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the house, said police. They also reported that one of the shots hit the woman, but no one else was injured.

Wichita police said it was not a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.

They ask that if anyone has any additional information on this case, they call detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.