Preliminary 4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Salina area early Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An earthquake early Wednesday morning rattled parts of northcentral Kansas.

KSN News started to receive reports from viewers who felt the quake around 7:50 a.m. in the Salina area. Other viewers reported feeling the quake as far as Wichita, Russell, McPherson and Great Bend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a preliminary 4.3 magnitude and was centered about 4 miles south of Gypsum in Saline County.

(Courtesy: USGS.gov)

Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that the earthquake rocked his patrol car while he was sitting in a median. KSAL News in Salina reported that the earthquake was strong.

For the latest on the quake follow below.

We have received a few phone calls about a noticeable earthquake just happening in Salina area. — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 8, 2021