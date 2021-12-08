Preliminary 4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Salina area early Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An earthquake early Wednesday morning rattled parts of northcentral Kansas.
KSN News started to receive reports from viewers who felt the quake around 7:50 a.m. in the Salina area. Other viewers reported feeling the quake as far as Wichita, Russell, McPherson and Great Bend.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a preliminary 4.3 magnitude and was centered about 4 miles south of Gypsum in Saline County.
Trooper Ben Gardner tweeted that the earthquake rocked his patrol car while he was sitting in a median. KSAL News in Salina reported that the earthquake was strong.
