TOPEKA (KSNT) – President Joe Biden approved federal aid for the Sunflower State to help with disaster relief from this past summer’s storms.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, President Biden approved Governor Laura Kelly’s million-dollar requests to help with storm damage relief, according to a press release. In September, Kelly requested $18 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The release states that federal disaster assistance has been made available to Kansas to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from July 14-21, 2023.

This approval allows public assistance available to state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis, according to the release. Federal funds are also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across Kansas. The money would help fund emergency work as well as repairs and replacements of facilities damaged by flooding in the following counties: