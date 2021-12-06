President Joe Biden scheduled to visit Kansas City Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City Wednesday to promote the recently passed infrastructure law.

The White House on Saturday did not announce the exact location of Biden’s visit.

It is his first time in Kansas City as president but he visited the area in March 2020 as he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 15. It contains money for roads, bridges, broadband, water systems, and a shift to electric vehicles.