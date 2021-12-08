WATCH: President Biden discusses infrastructure plan in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Joe Biden makes his first trip to Missouri after winning the White House on Wednesday. He is touting his rebranded infrastructure package in hopes of drumming up support.

Biden landed at Kansas City International Airport at 12:45 p.m. before traveling to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to deliver remarks on the $1 trillion “Building a Better America” deal. Biden is expected to return to KCI Airport and leave Kansas City around 3:45 p.m.

The airport asked people to avoid the airport instead of showing up in hopes of seeing either Biden or Air Force One. For safety and security purposes, the airport said it would upload photos of the president’s arrival on its social media accounts.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said when he and other leaders meet with Biden, they’ll discuss potential upgrades to KCATA buses and how to get anywhere in the area affordably and by using mass transit. Lucas said he also plans to talk with Biden about other infrastructure topics, including the “digital divide,’ and new methods of making internet access available in more low-income homes.

Biden’s massive transportation and infrastructure bill contains plans to repair roads, bridges and water systems while upgrading and expanding mass transit and pushing electrical vehicles.

The president says the deal will also improve the country, economy, and add thousands of new jobs.