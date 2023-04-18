TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas customers are being asked to check their cupboards for several pretzel products that may pose a severe allergy risk to some people.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that Hy-Vee is recalling three pretzel products as they may contain undeclared milk, posing an allergy risk for those sensitive to milk. These products include Hy-Vee Brand Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels, Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels and Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels.

The products were distributed in Hy-Vee locations in Kansas along with Hy-Vee stores in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, according to the FDA. The best by dates and lot codes can be found on the back of the package in the lower right-hand corner. More information on the recalled products can be found below:

10oz poly bags Hy-Vee Brand Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels, UPC: 75450-24309 Lot Code: D2162022 Best by 8/9/2023 Lot Code: D3332022 Best by 12/1/2023

10oz poly bags Hy-Vee Brand Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels, UPC: 75450-24308 Lot Code: D2562022 Best by 9/14/2023

10oz poly bags Hy-Vee Brand Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels, UPC: 75450-27706 Lot Code: D3252022 Best by 11/29/2023



To date, no illnesses have been connected to the recalled products from Hy-Vee, according to the FDA. The recall was started after it was found via a consumer complaint that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

If you have bought any of the products listed above from Hy-Vee, you are urged by the FDA not to consume them and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have any questions about this recall, you can reach out to Hy-Vee at 1-800-446-2779 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST. To find the original recall alert online, click here.

