Priest’s body will return to Kansas in the fall, decades after his death in POW camp

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas priest who died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War will be buried in Wichita on Sept. 29.

The family of the Rev. Emil Kapaun and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wichita announced Tuesday that Kapaun’s remains will be flown from Hawaii on Sept. 25.

His body will be taken to his hometown of Pilsen, where it remain until Sept. 27, when the remains will be returned to Wichita.

A vigil and funeral Mass will be held at Hartman Arena on Sept. 28 and 29. Kapaun’s remains were identified in March.

The Roman Catholic Church is considering him for sainthood because of his selfless service during the war.