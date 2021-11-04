Probable cause affidavit reveals new information in shooting that injured 11-year-old Wichita girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man that allegedly shot an 11-year-old Wichita girl while she was sleeping did not know he shot her until he saw the story on the news. The shooting happened on Oct. 12 near 14th and Oliver.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the day after the girl was shot, Byron Purcell visited a woman’s home uninvited and told her what he had done. Purcell was arrested Thursday, Oct. 14, in the 1700 block of N Harding.

The affidavit states that Purcell put the gun he used in her hands. After he left, she Googled the shooting, watched the video, and recognized his car. Then, because the woman is a mandated reporter, she called the police. The woman said that Byron told her the gun was stolen from another car at the QuikTrip gas station.

The girl he shot, McKayla Kester, is facing a long recovery from the shooting.