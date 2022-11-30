TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a group of summer sausage products sold in Kansas and Missouri that may be contaminated with foreign materials.

The alert comes from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for fully cooked summer sausage products that may contain extraneous materials such as plastic. No recall has been issued for these products as they are no longer available for purchase.

The products were produced on July 13, 2022 and consist of:

1-lb. chubs containing “JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

1-lb. chubs containing “FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE” with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

The FSIS reports that the products are labeled with establishment number “EST.31865” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri along with additional locations via online sales.

The issue was first discovered when the firm producing the products, Paradise Locker Meats, notified FSIS that they received a customer complaint reporting clear plastic embedded within multiple packages of summer sausage products. The FSIS says that there have been no confirmed reports adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Those with concerns about an injury or illness are recommended to contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS is concerned that the product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions related to this public health alert, you can call Paradise Locker Meats at 816-945-9278 or send an email to louis@paradisemeats.com. Those with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.