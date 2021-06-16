Reaction to Century II proposal from Penumbra International, who are the investors?

WICHITA (KSNT) – Penumbra International LLC showed off a video for its plans Tuesday afternoon for Century II.

KSN News asked if Penumbra wanted any city, state, or federal monies. A spokesperson with Penumbra International LLC said they are not asking for money. He also said they have the money.

“Yeah, $1.5 billion dollars committed today for the program you just saw, that you saw tonight, that we are proposing,” said Brian McHughes with Penumbra International LLC.

McHughes would not divulge where the financing is coming from but did say the group has the money. Some in the audience want more transparency before considering the plan.

“It’s impressive,” said Wichita resident John Todd. “But there are a lot of questions that aren’t answered basically in my personal opinion.”

Others watching the presentation say they liked a lot about the plan to re-work Century II. The plan also talked about an aquarium and museum.

But there are questions about the money.

“But when you have a project that is this civically focused and this civically centered, you can’t ask for the city to buy into that without a higher level of transparency,” said Todd Ramsey with Apples & Arrows Advertising.

Council member Brandon Johnson said he met with some Penumbra team members. Johnson said he has questions, even though the group says it has private money to make it happen.

“Who are the investors? How is this paid for? What is the actual request from the city? What property is actually owned by this group,” asked Johnson.

