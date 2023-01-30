TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been released by the Food and Drug Administration for products containing undeclared egg.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reports that Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc. has voluntarily recalled a limited number of 16 oz jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup, Chicken & Gnocchi. The recall was initiated due to undeclared egg in the product, which could impact those who have an egg allergy or severe sensitivity to egg.

The impacted soup is labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi but will contain vegetable minestrone, which is dark red, according to the FDA. These jars were distributed to 32 states, including Kansas, to stores between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 27 2023.

The product comes in a 16 oz clear glass jar and is marked with the following on the top of the jar: Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015. Only jars with the code date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 are part of this recall. There have been no reports of illnesses or complaints yet, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the recall was started after it was found that the egg-containing vegetable minestrone was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg due to it mistakenly being labeled as Chicken & Gnocchi. If you have purchased this product, you can call the distributor at 1-800-466-3623 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. To learn more about this recall, click here.