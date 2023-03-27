TOPEKA (KSNT) – A product sold in Kansas retail store locations is being recalled Monday due to an undeclared allergen not listed in the product packaging.

Nola Davis with Hy-Vee, Inc., reports that a voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal. This was caused by an undeclared allergen which the company was notified of on Friday, March 24. The recall was started after a review of the spice packet showed it did not have the allergen declared on the packaging. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions following consumption of this product have been reported yet.

Davis said Lot FEB 08 24 Y18 is the only product impacted by this recall. The product was distributed to Hy-Vee’s grocery stores and Dollar Fresh Market locations in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The recalled product is labeled as Hy-Vee Chili Macaroni Hamburger Skillet Meal and comes in a 5.2 oz cardboard box, according to Davis. The recalled product also has UPC 0075450085520.

If you purchased this product and have a dairy sensitivity, you are encouraged to throw the product away or return it to your local Hy-Vee store for a full refund, according to Davis. If you have any questions about this recall, you can get in touch with Hy-Vee Customer Care at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. If you are concerned about an injury or illness, you are encouraged to contact your health care provider.