TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall alert for candy sold at Target stores across the U.S., including in Kansas.

The FDA reports that Silvestri Sweets Inc. of Geneva, Illinois is voluntarily recalling its 8 oz bags of Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils. The recall was issued because the product may contain an undeclared tree nut, posing a serious or life-threatening allergy risk for some people. These items were distributed to Target retail stores nationwide.

The FDA says the products were sold in stand up pouch bags with the lot number 33822 and best by date on Dec. 7, 2023. That information is printed on the back of the bag beneath the UPC barcode.

(Photo Courtesy/Food and Drug Administration) (Photo Courtesy/Food and Drug Administration)

No illnesses have been reported in connection to these voluntarily recalled products, according to the FDA. The company issued the recall after it found possible tree nut inclusions were distributed in packaging and/or the products did not reveal the presence of tree nuts. An investigation showed this may have been the result of a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you have purchased any 8 oz bags of the Favorite Day Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Caramels with nonpareils, you are urged by the FDA to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for a full refund. If you have questions for the producer of the product, you can call 1-630-232-2500 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. To view the original recall alert posted by the FDA for this product, click here.