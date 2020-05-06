Records show man who shot Kansas officer had violent history

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records indicate a Kansas man who died in a gunfight with a police officer had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges.

Officer Mike Mosher (Courtesy: WDAF-TV)

Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park, died Sunday in the confrontation with Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who also died.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carney was a suspect in several burglaries in Lawrence. Douglas County prosecutors filed a motion Friday to revoke his bond from previous cases.

A family member wrote to a judge in February saying she feared Carney was a threat to her family. Police haven’t said what prompted the gunfight after Mosher stopped Carney.