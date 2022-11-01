RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – One hundred and one voters are being moved from one district to another after an error in the redistricting process places their streets in the 67th State District instead of the 66th.

On Oct. 31, the Riley County Clerk’s Office was notified of a clerical error in the local redistricting map. Four streets in the area near Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan were placed in the 67th State District instead of the 66th, according to Vivienne Uccello, a public information officer with Riley County.

According to Uccello, a redistricting error caused the incorrect state representative candidate ballot to be issued for those residents. Of the 101 registered voters, 10 had already cast their ballots during advance voting.

These 10 voters had the opportunity to vote for state representatives in the 67th District when they should have voted in the 66th District. Those 10 voters are not eligible to vote again, according to Uccello.. The candidate for the 66th District (D) Sydney Carlin is running unopposed.

The remaining 91 voters will get the ballot for the 66th District in the state representative race. The 67th District includes a total of 16,081 registered voters who are choosing between (R) Mike Dodson and (D) Kim Zito for State of Kansas Representative.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Advance voting at 110 Courthouse Plaza will be available:

Monday, October 31 – Friday, November 4 • 8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday, November 5 • 8 a.m. to noon

Final Day: Monday, November 7 • 8 a.m. to noon

All polling locations will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.