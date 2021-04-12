Remains of priest considered for sainthood coming to Kansas

WICHITA (AP) – The Catholic Diocese of Wichita says the remains of the Rev. Emil Kapaun will be returning to Kansas.

Kapaun, of Pilsen, Kan., died in a prison camp during the Korean War. The Roman Catholic Church is considering him for sainthood. The diocese said Monday it is working with Kapaun’s family and others to determine when the remains will be brought to Kansas.

The diocese plans to inter the remains in a crypt inside the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception in Wichita. If he is eventually recognized as a saint, a dedicated shrine or chapel would be built to hold his remains and honor him.