ST. MARYS (KSNT) – St. Marys Police Officer Mark Lamberton died suddenly while on duty July 2 of 2022.

The officer was remembered by Code 3 Replicas on Tuesday with a detailed model of his utility vehicle honoring his service to his department which began in 2013. The model was given to the St. Marys Police Department.

St Marys KS Police Department Ofc Mark Lamberson Memorial Ford Police Interceptor Utility (KSNT Courtesy Photo/St. Marys Police Department)

Code 3 Replicas produces scaled replicas of emergency vehicles from around the United States.

“We continue to appreciate all that the community has done and donated in the light of the last few months.” St. Marys Police Department

Officer Lamberson was survived by his wife, children and parents.