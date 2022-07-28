KANSAS (KSNT) – July 28 marks National Buffalo Soldiers Day. It’s a day to honor African-American regiments formed after the Civil War.

The 10th Cavalry Regiment formed in 1866 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Consisting solely of African-American soldiers, the regiment served on the western frontier in a variety of roles following the end of the Civil War. They were later nicknamed “Buffalo Soldiers” by Native American tribes who fought in the Indian Wars.

Buffalo Soldiers returned to Kansas after World War I. From 1920 to 1941, the soldiers fulfilled their duties as service troops for the cavalry school at Fort Riley.

Buffalo Soldiers helped make the western frontier a safer place for travelers and their military service abroad. They also mapped out much of the wilderness and served as National Parks rangers. Eighteen Medals of Honor have been awarded to Buffalo Soldiers.

Today, the Buffalo Soldiers are honored in Junction City where, in 2000, a memorial was erected in the area where the soldiers lived with their families.