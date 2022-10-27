KANASAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding another weapon to their offense by trading for a former first-round wide receiver from the New York Giants.

According to reports, the Chiefs are sending a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Giants for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

Toney was the 20th overall selection in the 2021 draft by the Giants and has struggled with injuries.

The former Florida Gator has played in 12 NFL games, catching 41 passes for 420 yards. Toney also has 5 rushes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

While at Florida, he was named a finalist for the 2020 Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football.

Toney ran a 4.38 second 40-yard-dash at the 2021 NFL Combine.

He joins JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Justin Watson, and Skyy Moore in the wide receiver room.