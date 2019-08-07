Report: Kansas farm real estate values up 6% from last year

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows farm real estate values went up 6% in Kansas from last year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that the value of all land and buildings on Kansas farms averaged $1,960 per acre for 2019. That is $110 per acre higher than last year.

The report is a bright spot as Kansas farmers struggle with mounting debt, lower crop prices and trade challenges.

Cropland values in the state went up 5% from last year to $2,160 per acre. Dryland cropland averaged $2,050 per acre, about $90 higher than a year ago. Irrigated cropland averaged $3,320 per acre, up $340 an acre.

Pastureland averaged $1,390 per acre, up $70 higher than a year ago.