Republican expresses concern about Afghan refugees settling in Kansas

This photo provided by the French Army Thursday, Aug.26, 2021 shows Afghan refugees arriving in a military plane at Roissy airport, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug.25, 2021. At least 1720 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week. French President Emmanuel Macron promised France would evacuate Afghans who worked for the country as well as activists and others under threat. (Eric Cadiou/Etat Major des Armees via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top Republican lawmaker in Kansas says he’s concerned about President Joe Biden’s plan to resettle almost 500 Afghan evacuees in the state because he doesn’t know how well they’re being vetted.

Senate President Ty Masterson said Wednesday that he’s worried both that the evacuees could come to Kansas with COVID-19 infections and that vetting by Biden’s administration won’t keep terrorists or terrorist sympathizers out.

Biden’s administration began notifying governors Wednesday of where it plans to resettle nearly 37,000 Afghan evacuees, and 490 are set to come to Kansas.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s office declined to comment, but she said last month that Kansas would welcome Afghan evacuees.