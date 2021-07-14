Republican lawmaker questions new hires at KDOL

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker is questioning whether Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration may have worsened unemployment fraud by not conducting adequate background checks on hundreds of people hired to help with a surge in claims during the pandemic.

Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker raised the issue Tuesday as the state prepares to launch a unemployment fraud investigation.

She serves on a new state council charged with auditing unemployment fraud and said she wants the audit to examine what kind of checks the state did on more than 400 workers it hired.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park said the state hired workers quickly because lawmakers demanded it.