Rescue in dangerous conditions: First responders train in real ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – From dogs falling through the ice to a firefighter getting injured during a rescue, crews have been busy responding to weather-related calls in Kansas. For the first time in a few years, Wichita Fire Department crews are getting real ice training.

“Actually being on the ice, it’s been a few years so we’re taking advantage of it,” said Battalion Chief Chad Winton with the Wichita Fire Department. “We practice every year because we don’t always have ice, we have other means of doing the steps, like we have some boards that float to a doc that we go out and we do the same skill.”

After crews cut into the ice to check the thickness, five inches was enough to hold them and it was on with the suits.

“We have the proper equipment. We have the training. We’re just honing that training in right now,” said Winton.

The suits have a thermal layer and are buoyant so they can float and stay warm. The first exercises were self rescues. Crews learned to ice pick to get out of the water and then roll. Then, crews rescued a victim with and without a water board. Within two minutes, crews had the victim back to safety.

Winton said the rescue happens quickly, but what takes the most time is getting to the call.

“You’re looking at six to eight minutes before we get rescued company on the scene — that’s a long time when you’re the one in the water,” said Winton. “If you call 911, keep your eyes on that person. So when we get there you can guide us where they’re at.”

Winton said days like this training day should remind you to stay off the ice.

“We have the proper equipment, we have the training, we’re just honing that training in right now so just because you see us on the ice does not mean the ice is safe,” said Winton. “Just with us it was cracking below us and in a split second that ice can go away — just stay off the ice.”