Riley County man dies after swerving to avoid box in road

CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Randolph man died in Clay County Thursday after swerving to avoid a cardboard box that was in the road.

Kevin L. Dettmer, 51, was killed in a car crash on 30th Road approximately eight miles north of Green according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs. Dettmer swerved the 2006 Dodge Durango he was driving to avoid a box in the road, overcorrected, then hit a bridge pillar. The vehicle stopped under a bridge.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

A 39-year-old woman and three children, ages 11, 8, and 5 years old, were also in the vehicle and had suspected serious injuries.

According to the KHP no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.