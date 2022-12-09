RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County will start free testing on Monday for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID-19 from its mobile response trailer.

While there will be no charge for the testing residents must schedule an appointment. According to the Riley County Health Department, appointments can be made the same day.

To participate, patients schedule a testing appointment using the online portal at www.rileycountyks.gov/test.

“There are many viruses going around right now, and a lot of people are ill. While some have similar symptoms, the treatment options and risks are different for each, and the duration of the illnesses can differ as well,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “The CDC recommends those who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for at least 5 days. This is different from isolation recommendations for other respiratory illnesses.”

Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The testing is in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

