Risk of fire leads Gov. Kelly to declare emergency disaster

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared an emergency disaster because of the risk of fire caused by high winds and dry conditions.

The governor’s office said Monday elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected for the next four days.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be especially dangerous as a storm system with strong winds will make fighting fires more dangerous.

The declaration makes state resources more readily available to help fight fires and for recovery operations.

Kansans are being urged to avoid activity that could cause fires, such as driving or stopping on dry grass or throwing cigarettes on the ground.