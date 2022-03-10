TOPEKA (KSNT) – Main interstates and highways are mostly snow-free, according to the National Weather Service Topeka. However, NWS Topeka is encouraging drivers to be cautious when approaching bridges and overpasses. Remember, bridges lose heat faster than the roads and so slick spots can develop quickly.

In Shawnee County an overturned truck on NW Carlson Road between I-70 and Rossville shut down the road for hours as tow trucks attempted to get the semi-tractor trailer upright.

(KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

The Topeka Police Department reminded drivers to give plows the room to “do their jobs,” and warned residents the snow was pretty heavy at times.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner warned drivers that traffic crashes were increasing as the winter storm continued to drop powder on the roads. Gardner said they were seeing vehicles traveling 75, 80 even 85 mph with the road conditions the way they are.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was called to K4 at NE Seward for a report of an entrapment. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1995 Ford van lost control of her vehicle and crossed the northbound lanes hitting a 2007 Jeep Liberty. The 73-year-old driver of the van had only minor injuries. The driver of the Jeep, a 39-year-old Topeka man, was uninjured.

The condition of the driver wasn’t known, however, a van was badly beaten up when the Kansas Highway Patrol was called for a crash at the NE Seward Ave. exit of K4. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

A KSNT photographer captured a shot of a car that slid off the K4 exit at NE Seward Avenue, opposite another crash. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

In Saline County one person was seriously injured when the driver of a 2005 Honda rear-ended a 2007 International. The 40-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Salina Regional Hospital. The truck driver was was uninjured.

(KSNT Photo/Gabriella Gomez)

A semi-tractor trailer blocked traffic Wednesday afternoon after the truck jackknifed on I-70 westbound before the 10th Avenue exit.