Road rage turns to shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) — Wichita police are investigating a case of road rage that turned into a shot being fired at a driver in west Wichita.

The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. at Kellogg and Dugan Road. A 911 caller said someone had shot at him because of road rage.

Police and EMS responded and found the driver hurt minorly after glass shards from his window hit him.

The driver said someone pulled alongside his vehicle as he was heading west on Kellogg between Meridian and West Street. He said the other driver fired one shot into his passenger window.

The bullet hit his windshield, ricocheted and lodged in the car’s window support beam.

He was able to get a license plate number and a vehicle description before pulling off at Dugan Road.

Police tracked the license plate to a home and are at the home questioning the other driver. When asked what prompted the shot to be fired, police just answered, “road rage.”