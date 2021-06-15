A Kansas City university will require COVID-19 vaccinations for students this fall

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — A Kansas City university announced that all students will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in August.

Each student will need to fill out an online form or request a exemption waiver from the University. Rockhurst says students will not be required to show a vaccination card as proof.

Rockhurst says it strongly encourages faculty or staff who have not already been vaccinated to get the vaccine. Staff members who enroll in a class at the school are required to be vaccinated, just like all other students.

“By announcing this requirement now, we’re ensuring that everyone will have time to complete those vaccines that require two doses and five to six weeks to become fully effective,” Rev. Thomas Curran, Rockhurst University President, said in a post online.

Rockhurst said there are three different types of exemptions from the vaccine requirement.

Medical

Religious

Personal

People who are granted exemptions and are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks while indoors on campus. Anyone who is vaccinated is welcome to wear masks if they want to do so.

“As you make your decision to be vaccinated or request an exemption, I humbly ask that you thoughtfully consider how you wish to express and promote the descriptor of community that we use for Rockhurst University: the intentional expression of mutual concern for one another,” Curran wrote.

The University said it made the decision because COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. Rockhurst also said that it believes widespread vaccination is the best way to safely return to normal.