STAFFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man lost his life Tuesday night in a rollover crash in Stafford County, Kansas.

Forty-nine-year-old Brian John Dalton, of St. John, lost his life when the vehicle he was in left the road, overcorrected, left the road again, and hit an embankment causing the Dodge Ram 3500 to roll. Dalton, who was the driver, was ejected from the truck along with a passenger who was in the rear of the vehicle, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:45 in the 800 block of NW 10 Avenue four miles north of St. John.

A 25-year-old front seat male passenger had only minor injuries. The 24-year-old passenger that was thrown from the rear seat had suspected serious injuries and was airlifted to Great Bend Hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts, according to authorities.

