Rollover crash kills Garden City man

HOLCOMB, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials responded a rollover crash late Thursday night just outside of Holcomb that left a Garden City man dead.

Upon arrival, they found 36-year old Peter Ramirez ejected from his car and deceased at the scene. He was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the Finney County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramirez’s 1991 Ford Escort left the road and rolled over several times. The accident happened shortly before midnight in the 8000 block of West IBP Road, west of Holcomb. Police say there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.