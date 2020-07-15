Rookie Overland Park police officers save choking toddler’s life

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — When minutes counted, two metro police officers showed up to save a little girl’s life.

Overland Park police officers Richie Vargas and Kathryn Manz were called to a daycare near Antioch and College last week. When the officers ran inside the building, they found a toddler who wasn’t breathing. The child was choking on a snack.

The two officers hit the little girl on the back to dislodge a piece of food. Then they started chest compressions.

“I’m just grateful that we were there, we were so close to the call,” Officer Vargas said. “It’s something that we deal with often, but it’s not every day that you get to say you saved a toddler’s life.”

The toddler was then rushed to a nearby hospital, according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department on Facebook. They said the girl was last reported doing well.

“It was like a giant weight off our shoulders. It felt great – a giant sigh of relief,” Officer Kathryn Manz said.

The officers credit their training for the success they had on this call.

Between the two of them, they’ve been on the force for about three years.

The Overland Park Police Department recognized the two officers, stating, “Keep up the good work!”