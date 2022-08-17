STOCKTON (KSNT) – A Rooks County man has been sentenced to over 24 years in prison for his part in the death of a woman in northwest Kansas in 2020.

According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, Thomas S. Wojtczuk was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to 285 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of second-degree intentional murder and eight months for one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences are to be served consecutively. He was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years and serve 36 months of post-release supervision.

Wojtczuk was convicted in June earlier this year following a seven-day jury trial for the April 8, 2020 death of Charity Northrop in Woodston.

Both the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.