(KSNT) – Roy Williams, former Kansas basketball coach will be inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame, the Hall announced Wednesday.

Silver Lake native Lon Kruger, who played for Kansas State University before turning to coaching, ultimately led five programs to the NCAA Tournament, including two final fours.

As a point guard, Kruger led the Wildcats to big eight championships in 1972 and 1973.

Kruger is the fifth person with K-State ties to be named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, including the third men’s basketball player, following legendary coaches Jack Gardner and Tex Winter and fellow players Rolando Blackman and Bob Boozer.

Williams will be the third Jayhawk to be enshrined into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, along with Danny Manning, inducted in 2008, and Clyde Lovellette, a 2012 inductee.

Williams coached at Kansas for 15 seasons from 1988-89 to 2002-03 posting a 418-101 record. Under Williams, KU won five Big Eight and four Big 12 regular season titles and advanced to four Final Fours in 1991, 1993, 2002 and 2003.

Prior to Kansas, Williams was an assistant coach at his alma mater, North Carolina, for KU graduate and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Famer Dean Smith. Following KU, Williams coached UNC for 18 seasons, guiding the Tar Heels to five Final Fours and three NCAA titles. He amassed a 903-264 career coaching record and is the only coach in NCAA history to win 400 or more games at two different schools.

This induction comes the same week it was announced Williams will be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.