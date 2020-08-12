Royals mascot Sluggerrr’s goofy, pandemic-era antics caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: The Kansas City Royals mascot, Sluggerrr, tries to sell cut-out food to cut-out fans during the 3rd inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bizarre, hilarious antics only understandable through the lens of a global pandemic found an outlet through the Royals mascot, Sluggerrr.

The lovable lion, a staple of the team for 24 years, took the opportunity in two different games to have a little fun among the fan cutouts.

The mascot can be seen in one picture holding a food sign among the sea of cardboard. It doesn’t look like anyone was interested.

In another picture, the furry friend is holding up a sign that says, “HI MOM.” He held it over a cutout of none other than himself. He, of course, wore a mask for the safety of everyone around.

The Royals mascot isn’t the only one trying to turn the no-fan situation into a smile. The team who placed the cutouts in the stadium decided to have a little fun with a couple extra “dignitaries,” including a couple movie stars.

Sluggerrr is a 6-foot 9-inch lion who first started with the Royals on April 5, 1996. His favorite food is American League Opponents, according to the Royals website, and if you were curious about his love life, he is reportedly “still on the prowl.”