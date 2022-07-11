SEBETHA (KSNT) – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Sabetha man in jail on a $500,000 bond after he was arrested for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on July 7 on a Nemaha County warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

A complaint filed with the District Court of Nemaha County alleges Kevin Devore engaged in unlawful sexual acts between April 1, 2021, and Nov. 4, 2021. According to the complaint, Devore solicited the child, who is under 14 years old, to engage in unlawful sexual contact.

The Sabetha Police Department investigated the case.

A preliminary hearing is set for July 19, 2022.