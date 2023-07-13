TOPEKA (KSNT) – Federal health officials say bags of salad sold nationally are being recalled due to the possibility they may contain undeclared milk and egg.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on its website that Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling its 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bags purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores. The recall was started after it was found that a single production of the salad kits contained incorrect condiment ingredients, resulting in undeclared milk and egg not listed on the product’s label. This poses a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg.

The recalled salad kits were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in Whole Foods Market Stores throughout the U.S., including in Kansas, according to the FDA. The recalled products can be identified by the UPC code 9948246932 with best if used by date 7/16/2023 and lot code BFFS179A2. The products have been removed from Whole Foods Market stores’ shelves.

No other Braga Fresh or 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad kits are impacted by this recall, according to the FDA. To date, there have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions connected to the recalled products.

People who bought the salad kits are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase or throw them away, according to the FDA. If you have any questions, you can reach out to Whole Foods Market at 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday through Sunday. To see the original recall online, click here.