SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 20-year-old Salina man has been accused of child sex crimes over the last six months.

Caden Starmer (Courtesy: Saline County Sheriff)

Saline police said Caden Starmer was arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent solicitation, and seven counts of breach of privacy.

On Sunday, police went to a home on Mulberry Street where the resident reported that an underage girl had found pictures of herself on Starmer’s phone. The girl was in the bathroom at the time and saw the phone sitting on a shelf.

The girl told another adult inside the home about the pictures. The person confronted Starmer who, police say, admitted taking photos of the girl in the bathroom.

An investigation was launched, and Capt. Paul Forrester said officers found evidence that Starmer had been sexually assaulting the girl in the last six months, including the repeated photos in the bathroom.