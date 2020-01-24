Salina man accused of threatening President Trump on Facebook

President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Salina man is facing federal charges after he allegedly posted an online threat this week against President Donald Trump.

Authorities say Aaron McDowell posted the following on his Facebook page Tuesday: “I’m going to kill Trump in the white house tomorrow at 7 p.m.” He later promised that “You’ll see it on the news.”

A Secret Service agent reportedly interviewed McDowell at his home on Wednesday.

A district court judge hit the Salina man with a single count of threatening the president.

You can read the full court document below.