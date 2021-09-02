Salina man killed in head-on collision in western Kansas

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_1523003652424_39217270_ver1.0_640_360_1527089912022.JPG

THOMAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A 75-year-old Salina man was killed Wednesday when the 2021 Prius he was traveling in crossed the median and collided with a Dodge Ram 2500.

Frank T. Herrman of Salina was traveling westbound near Colby in Thomas County when authorities reported he briefly exited the westbound lanes, then reentered the westbound lanes, crossed the median, and collided with a truck traveling eastbound.

Herrman’s car came to rest in the south ditch according to the Kansas Highway Patrol logs.

The Dodge Ram was being driven by a 27-year-old woman from Breckenridge, Colorado. She had suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories