Patrick Johnston (Photo Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has released the name of a man found floating face down in the Smoky Hill River Saturday. He was 73-year-old Patrick L. Johnston of Salina. Now, the police want to figure out what happened to him.

On Saturday morning, police officers went to Bill Burke Park, 1501 E. Crawford Street, for the report of a body in the river. They found Johnston in the river between the Crawford Street and Iron Avenue bridges.

Johnston was last known to live at 2140 E. Crawford.

Police are asking for the public’s help to determine Johnston’s whereabouts and activities before his death.

At the time of his death, Johnston was wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket with a black zip-up hoodie, a face mask, and he had on a thigh pouch.

If you knew Johnston and had contact with him between March 2 and April 2, contact Detective Randy Constantino or Sergeant Kyle Tonniges at 785-826-7210.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, call Salina CrimeStoppers at 785-825-TIPS (785-825-8477). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.