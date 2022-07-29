SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has identified the body that was found in the backyard of a house on July 8.

Police say the body of 29-year-old Adam Guzman of Salina was found in the 900 block of W. South St. in Salina. An autopsy was performed, and no signs of trauma were located. The cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

No foul play is expected at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 825-TIPS, or you can submit an online tip anonymously by clicking here.