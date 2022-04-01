SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Salina police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying suspects who caused over $50,000 of damage to the former Jumpin’ Joe’s Family Fun Center.

Jumpin’ Joe’s was an entertainment facility that offered guests miniature golf, video games, go-cart rides, laser tag, a soft play center, and more. Many families would choose this as the venue for birthday parties. It was open for almost two decades before closing its doors on August 4, 2019.

Police say that the victim reported that sometime between Feb. 15 and March 18, someone broke into the building located at 1634 Sunflower Rd. and caused “substantial” damage.

According to Salina police, gaming equipment, electronics, walls, floors and go-karts were vandalized. A clear bowling ball and a paintball gun were also stolen from the establishment.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, or the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. You can also submit an online tip by clicking here.