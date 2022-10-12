The Salina Police Department is warning local residents after a string of recent vehicle burglaries where firearms were stolen.

SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has taken an alleged shooter into custody from South High School, according to a social media post.

In the social media post, the police department said they believe the suspect in the vehicle acted alone.

According to the SPD, a firearm was discharged in the parking lot of Salina South High School during afternoon dismissal Tuesday. No injuries resulted from this incident, but SPD Detectives are following up on investigative leads.

Late Tuesday night police updated the public with information about the shooting. According to police, the shot came from someone inside a vehicle who was leaving the school parking lot.

Police said they will release more information on Wednesday.