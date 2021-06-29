Salina woman arrested after allegedly backing her car into a police officer

SALINA (KSNT) – A Salina woman was arrested after allegedly backing her vehicle into a police officer and then leading authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Delilah Ross was taken into custody after pulling into the hospital’s parking lot following a pursuit that reached speeds of 60 mph.

The chase began around 5:15 p.m. when a police officer approached Ross in a driveway in the 500 block of S. 9th St. Police say Ross was violating a no-contact order as she sat in her 2005 Buick Park Avenue with the driver’s door open and quickly started the car and backed up.

The car door struck the female officer, knocking her down, causing scrapes, bruises and damage to her duty belt and equipment.

Ross is now facing numerous charges that could include criminal trespass and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.